Man charged after allegedly stabbing work colleague in the Hunter

A man has been charged over allegedly stabbing a work colleague in the Hunter region.

Police will alleged at about 1:30pm yesterday afternoon a 39-year-old man was working as a plumber on a construction site in Faucett Street, Blackalls Park.

The plumber had issues with work that had been completed by a 33-year-old colleague.

The older man contacted his colleague and the pair had a heated conversation over the phone but it didn’t end there – the younger colleague returned to the worksite in Faucett Street where he was met by the plumber.

A verbal argument turned physical and the older man allegedly stabbed his younger colleague with a knife.

The younger man suffered a significant wound to his arm and was treated at the scene before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers attended the location and commenced inquiries.

The older man was stopped by police in his vehicle in Boolaroo where he was arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station where he was charged with wound with intent, and affray.

He was refused bail and will appear on Toronto Local Court today.

