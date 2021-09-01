Drones that deliver your coffee – Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 1/9/21

This week in Tech Talk Geoff Quattromani talks:
-
A drone delivery service in Australia has reached 100,000 deliveries. What has been flown into our homes?
-
Apple rumours emerge as we expect the new iPhone update (along with a potential Apple Watch and AirPod replacement).
-
Clothing care systems with the potential to replace a dry cleaner.
-
The forthcoming products from Fitbit that dig deeper into your health
Click below and listen to the full Tech Talk segment:
Fore more info visit Geoff Quattromani