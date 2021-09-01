Locals encouraged to #BuyRegional

Since we can’t go out shopping for gifts for our loved ones, locals are being encouraged to #BuyRegional.

During the last drought, one of the worst on record, the Buy Regional website was created to encourage people to support local businesses in rural and regional NSW and now it’s helping in lockdown.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said online gift shopping is a great way to support regional businesses during the lockdown, particularly with Father’s Day just around the corner.

“We know that businesses in the bush are doing it tougher than ever with the ongoing COVID-19 situation across the state, so now is the perfect time to support our country communities by buying direct from the producers online,” John Barilaro said.

“It’s no secret that Buy Regional has an impressive array of farm-fresh meat, hand-distilled spirits and unique fashion and homeware design pieces, with more than 500,000 online shoppers visiting the website since its launch in 2019.”

John Barilaro said Buy Regional is a win-win for Sydney siders who can score a special present for their dad or a father figure this Father’s Day while supporting regional businesses at the same time.

“Buy Regional continues to go from strength to strength and provides critical economic stimulus to hundreds of businesses who have battled through drought, bushfires, floods and the continuing impacts of COVID-19,”

“Many rural towns are seeing good harvests after much needed rains across the state over the last year, but in the face of the pandemic they still need your support, and there’s no better way to help regional businesses than by giving them your business.”

To register your regional business or to lock in the perfect lockdown gift, head to www.nsw.gov.au/buyregional.

Image credit: Pixabay