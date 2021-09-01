Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 1st September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total for the District to 189 and there are currently 77 active cases in the District.

The cases today are from:

4 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

2 are from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in Whitebridge (was infectious in community, linked to a known exposure)

– 1 in Belmont (was infectious in community, linked to a known exposure)

– 1 in Swansea Heads (was infectious in community, linked to a known exposure)

– 1 in Catherine Hill Bay (was infectious in community, linked to a known exposure)

– 1 in Jesmond (was infectious in community, unkown link, investigations ongoing)

– 1 in Elermore Vale (was isolating while infectious, linked to a known exposure)

Note: the case reported yesterday from Windale has since been excluded following multiple repeat tests yesterday that returned negative results

10 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU

5 of the cases are linked. 5 were infectious in the community

646 close contacts are in isolation