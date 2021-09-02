Hunter New England Health District update 2nd September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded four cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total number of cases to the region to 193, there are 76 active cases in the region.

The cases today are from:

2 are from Port Stephens LGA

1 in Shoal Bay (was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing) – 1 in Salamander Bay (was infectious in community, linked to a known exposure 1 from Lake Macquarie LGA

1 in Swansea Heads (was infectious in community, linked to a known exposure) 1 from Newcastle LGA

in Hamilton (was isolating while infectious, linked to a known exposure) 7 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU

3 of the cases are linked. 3 were infectious in the community

649 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.

To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.