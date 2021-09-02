Police release CCTV of a man wanted over robbery in Newcastle

Newcastle City Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted over an armed robbery last year.

At about 5:10pm on Sunday 6th June 2021, a 20-year-old male employee was inside a bottle shop on Maitland Road at Islington when a man entered the store and started looking around.

A short time later, the man grabbed a bottle of alcohol and threatened the attendant demanding cash from the till.

He fled the scene with alcohol and money.

Police have been investigating and as a part of the investigation have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his early to mid-30s, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a cream coloured wide brim hat, a light-coloured jacket, dark trackpants and white joggers, carrying a green canvas shopping bag. Anyone who may have information which could assist investigators is urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image credit: Newcastle City Police District Facebook page