1320 Fines Dished Out Across The Hunter In Covid-19 Operation

More than 1300 fines have been dished out across the HUNTER since Operation Stay At Home in early August.
The latest police figures reveal of the 17,342 Covid-19 Personal Infringement Notices issued in NSW, 1320 have been spread out across the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and Port Stephens.
The Valley was the worse offender, racking up 370 infringement notices, followed by Lake Mac with 349.
There were 344 in Port Stephens, and 257 in Newcastle.
The figures come as police call for public assistance identifying a dozen people suspected of attending anti-lockdown protests in Raymond Terrace last week.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation in response to an unauthorised protest on Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace, about 9.30am last Tuesday (31 August 2021).
Approximately 30 people gathered outside the Port Stephens Council Chambers.
Descriptions of the individuals depicted in the images are:
• The first man depicted is wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark pants with a black and white face mask. He has grey hair with sunglasses on his head.
• The second man depicted is wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, with a dark blue vest. He has brown hair, and brown facial hair and wearing sunglasses.
• The third man depicted is wearing black pants, with a yellow high-vis shirt. He is holding a bicycle and wearing a helmet and sunglasses.
• The fourth man depicted is wearing a black hooded jumper and sunglasses on his head.
• The fifth man depicted is described as wearing a blue and white polo shirt with sunglasses on his head. He has brown hair and brown facial hair.
• The sixth man depicted is described as having brown hair and wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved top.
• The first woman is depicted wearing a light grey top with a black jumper, brown belt and black skirt.
• The second woman is depicted as wearing a black long-sleeved top, blue jeans, a long necklace and sunglasses.
• The third woman is depicted as wearing a blue shirt, with a white long-sleeved top over her shoulders and black pants.
• The fourth woman is depicted as wearing a multi-coloured jumper with a grey top.
• The fifth woman is depicted wearing a black long-sleeved top, with blue pants, light-coloured shoes and scarf. She is holding a brown bag and wearing black sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals – or has mobile phone footage of the protest activity – is urged to contact Crime Stoppers through the online portal or by contacting 1800 333 000.