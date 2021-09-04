1320 Fines Dished Out Across The Hunter In Covid-19 Operation

More than 1300 fines have been dished out across the HUNTER since Operation Stay At Home in early August.

The latest police figures reveal of the 17,342 Covid-19 Personal Infringement Notices issued in NSW, 1320 have been spread out across the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and Port Stephens.

The Valley was the worse offender, racking up 370 infringement notices, followed by Lake Mac with 349.

There were 344 in Port Stephens, and 257 in Newcastle.

The figures come as police call for public assistance identifying a dozen people suspected of attending anti-lockdown protests in Raymond Terrace last week.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation in response to an unauthorised protest on Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace, about 9.30am last Tuesday (31 August 2021).