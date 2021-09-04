No Sign Of Toddler Missing In Upper Hunter

It’s hoped daylight will reveal signs of a young child missing from a rural property in the Upper Hunter, after overnight search parties returned empty handed.

Just before 12.30pm on Friday, officers from Hunter Valley Police District responded to reports a child was missing at a rural property on Yengo Drive, Putty, about 75 kilometres south of Singleton.

Three year old Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak could not be located after he was last seen at a home on the property about 11.45am.

Anthony lives with autism and is non-verbal.

He is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, with short dark hair and believed to be wearing a grey jumper and pants, and sneakers.

Officers commenced a coordinated multi-agency response after 1pm which included Trailbike officers, Police Rescue, The Dog Unit, PolAir, and Police divers.

The presence of divers has prompted reports a dam on the property is being searched.

Police are also being assisted by NSW Ambulance, State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, and the Volunteer Rescue Association.

The search continued overnight, and more than one hundred emergency services volunteers are assisting as the search nears the 24 hours mark.