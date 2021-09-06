Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 6th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded a lower number of cases today, five in the district.

It brings the total to 232 since the start of the outbreak, 105 cases are currently active.

The cases today are from:

3 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 1 in Cardiff, was infectious in community, linked to a worksite exposure

– 1 in Macquarie Hills, was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing

– 1 in Toronto, was infectious in community, linked to a positive family member

– 1 in Nelson Bay, was infectious in community, linked to Shoal Bay cluster

– 1 in Chisolm, was infectious in the community, linked to a workplace exposure

4 of the cases are linked. All were infectious in the community.

439 close contacts are in isolation.