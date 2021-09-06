Pedestrian killed after crash at Lake Macquarie

George Booth Drive is closed in both directions after a fatal crash at Holmesville this morning.

Emergency services were called just after 8:30am following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a truck at Withers Street.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area – the road will be shut for some time as the pedestrian sadly died at the scene.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers, Traffic and Highway Patrol and the Crash Investigation Unit are on scene conducting a full investigations to work out the circumstances leading up the accident.

The truck driver is undergoing the usual mandatory testing.

Diversions are in place:

Light vehicles eastbound into Cameron Park Drive and westbound into Portland Drive then use local roads.

Heavy vehicles eastbound should use Cameron Park Road and Newcastle Link Road and westbound Minmi Road and Newcastle Link Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000