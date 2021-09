A man is recovering in hospital after being pinned to a post by a water tank at a property north of Maitland.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the Mindaribba property around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The 1000L tank was on a trailer when it shifted, pinning the 70-year-old to a post and injuring his back and chest.

The man was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to the John Hunter for further treatment.