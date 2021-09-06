Toddler who was missing near Singleton found

A toddler who went missing on a rural property on Friday near Singleton has been found.

Hunter Valley Police District officers responded to reports a child was missing on a property on Yengo Drive, about 75km south of Singleton just before 12:30pm on Friday, September 3.

3-year-old AJ was nowhere to be seen after he was last seen at the family’s property at about 11:45am on Friday.

Officers commenced a coordinated multi-agency response which included Trailbike officers, Police Rescue, The Dog and Mounted Unit, Police divers, and PolAir.

Police were assisted by NSW Ambulance, State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS), and the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA).

The search continued since then, assisted by hundreds of emergency service volunteers.

After three long days of searching with the assistance of hundreds of people, at about 11:30am this morning AJ was located on a nearby riverbank by PolAir only a couple of kilometres from the home drinking water, PolAir who directed crews on the ground to his location.

AJ was reunited with his family and taken to Singleton Hospital for a full checkup.

“He’s alive, it’s amazing,” said AJ’s father Anthony Elfalak to the media at the property today.

“I can’t walk, I’ve been in the bush for four days with no sleep, night and day we didn’t stop.”

“He’s my baby boy.”

“I just want to thank, I mean look at this time, NSW Police, detectives, SES, ambos, everyone, the horses, everyone, it’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Image credit: NSW Police Force and Singleton SES Unit Facebook page