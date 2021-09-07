Firefighting ranks bolstered by another aircraft

Firefighting ranks across the country have been bolstered by another aircraft.

The Federal Government has announced they will fund $4 million annually to lease a Large Air Tanker to boost aerial firefighting across Australia.

The Bushfire Danger Period has already started for parts of NSW including Singleton, Muswellbrook and the Upper Hunter Shire and the rest of the state will follow suit on October 1.

Federal Lyne MP David Gillespie said the extra resourcing is so important.

“As individuals and communities we need to be ready to respond to fires, and we’re all too aware of this in our local region,” David Gillespie said.

“Our Government has committed an annual $4 million to lease this aircraft, because of the earlier starting and later finishing fire seasons.”

“With a capability to drop more than 15,000 litres of retardant or water, this air tanker will be deployed very quickly, based on need.”

David Gillespie said firefighting aircraft were now a very visible feature of firefighting operations each season.

“It’s an extra comfort to know we will have year-round access to a Large Air Tanker, in addition to an existing fleet of more than 150 specialised aircraft, to protect our communities.”

“There have been widespread hazard reduction burns across our region in recent weeks,” he said.

“If the fire season is already underway in your council area, you need a permit and you need to notify your local fire authority and your neighbours 24 hours before lighting up.”

“If a fire does escape, make sure you call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Image credit: David Gillespie MP