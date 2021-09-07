Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 7th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another seven cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The seven new cases bring the total for the current outbreak to 239, there are 109 active cases in the district.

The cases today are:

2 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 1 in Hillsborough, was infectious in community, linked to a positive household case

– 1 in Cooranbong, was isolating while infectious, linked to a close contact

– 2 in Shoal Bay, both were infectious in community, linked to Shoal Bay cluster

– 1 in Thornton, was isolating while infectious, linked to a household contact

– 1 in Elermore Vale, was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing

– 1 in Booral, was isolating while infectious, unlinked, investigations ongoing

7 of the total active cases people are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU

5 of the cases are linked. 4 were infectious in the community.

463 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode