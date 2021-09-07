Positive case of COVID-19 at Mount Pleasant mine at Muswellbrook

Another mine site in the Upper Hunter has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

MACH Energy Mount Pleasant Operation at Muswellbrook has confirmed to 2HD one contractor working on the Rail Loop Project tested positive to COVID-19 today.

A spokesperson said they “immediately enacted its COVID-19 response plan after becoming aware of a potential case.”

The contractor isn’t from Muswellbrook, but is living in the Lower Hunter.

“The site continues to follow this protocol, which includes contact tracing and deep cleaning in and around the Rail Loop Construction area,” a MACH spokesperson said.

“All other operational activities, including mining, processing and train loading, continue as normal.”

MACH said NSW Health was liaising with close contacts who will be tested and will have to isolate for 14 days.

“Casual contacts of the one worker will be advised to undergo testing and remain isolated until they receive a negative test result,” MACH said.

MACH said, “while awaiting test results [it] will continue to follow the advice of health authorities in implementing appropriate protocols to protect the community and employees.”

It comes after two contractors at another coal mine, Hunter Valley Operations near Singleton tested positive at the end of last week.

The Coal Handling and Preparation Plant was shut across the weekend and is now back operating as normal.

Image credit: MACH Energy