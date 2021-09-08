AJ Search Volunteers Urged to test for COVID-19

Volunteers and emergency service personnel who helped search for toddler AJ Elfalak at Putty over the weekend are being urged to get tested for COVID-19.

More than 130 people were involved in the search which wrapped up with AJ being found safe and well on Monday.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed two people at the local Saint Shenouda Monastery had tested positive to the virus after attending the venue on Saturday.

It’s understood AJ’s mother, Kelly, visited the monastery to pray during the search for her son.

Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District has confirmed anyone who visited the monastery during the search for AJ had no interaction with the positive cases.

NSW Health is still asking those present to get tested as a precaution after it was also confirmed some people had traveled from Local Government Areas of concern in Greater Sydney to help with the search.