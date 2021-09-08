Two men charged and a third fined over illegal hunting in the Upper Hunter

After months of investigating, two people have been charged and a third fined over an illegal hunting incident in the Upper Hunter.

On 12 April this year, Hunter Valley Police District Rural Crime Prevention Team officers began investigations into the illegal hunting of a Red Deer Stag on rural properties in the Kars Springs area near Scone.

A week later detectives executed a search warrant on a rural property at Merriwa where they located and seized two unregistered .22 rifles, an amount of ammunition, gun powder, cannabis and a GPS device.

Months later on 24 August, a 23-year-old Muswellbrook man was issued an infringement notice for the offence of ‘Enter Private Land to Hunt Animal Without Owner’s Consent’.

Four days later, a 25-year-old South Tamworth man was issued with a Future Service Court Attendance Notice for the offences of ‘Give Firearm to Person Not Authorised by Licence/Permit’ and ‘Handle (supply) Explosive/Precursor without Authorising Licence’. His firearm licence has also been suspended. Finally, on 28 August 2021, a 32-year-old Merriwa man was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for the offences of 3 x Possess Unauthorised Firearm, Possess Ammunition Without Licence, Handle Explosive/Precursor Without Authorising Licence, Possess Prohibited Drug, Not Keep Firearm Safely and Enter Private Land to Hunt Animal Without Owner’s Consent’. Both the 25-year-old and 32-year-old men are due to appear before Scone Local Court in October.

