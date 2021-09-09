Lockdown extended for much of regional NSW including in Newcastle and the Hunter

It’s no surprise the lockdown isn’t coming to an end in Newcastle and the Hunter this weekend.

Only parts of regional NSW who have been deemed low risk and have seen zero COVID cases for at least 14 days will emerge from lockdown at 12:01am Saturday 11 September, but will continue to operate under restrictions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said Local Government Areas (LGAs) still seeing COVID case numbers will continue to follow stay-at-home orders and will be monitored by NSW Health with updates provided as circumstances develop.

“Today, I can announce that while unfortunately many regional LGAs will remain in lockdown due to COVID case numbers, for other parts of the state, stay-at-home orders will be lifted allowing more freedoms for those communities,” John Barilaro said.

“This decision is based on NSW Health advice, and the LGAs which remain in lockdown will continue to be monitored and we will update those communities on a regular basis.”

“My strong advice to everyone in regional NSW is to get vaccinated as soon as you can. Our communities need to continue to get vaccinated so that when NSW reaches 70 and 80 per

cent, restrictions can ease significantly.”

The following freedoms will be available to all people in regional LGAs where stay-at-home orders have lifted:

Gatherings in the home and public spaces:

– Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home (not including children 12 and under).

– Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings.

– Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home (not including children 12 and under). – Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings. Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms:

– Hospitality venues can reopen subject to one person per 4sqm inside and one person per 2sqm outside, with standing while drinking permitted outside.

– Retail stores can reopen under the one person per 4sqm rule.

– Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with one person per 4sqm, capped at five clients per premises.

– Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the one person per 4sqm rule and can offer classes for up to 20 people.

– Sporting facilities including swimming pools can reopen.

– Hospitality venues can reopen subject to one person per 4sqm inside and one person per 2sqm outside, with standing while drinking permitted outside. – Retail stores can reopen under the one person per 4sqm rule. – Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with one person per 4sqm, capped at five clients per premises. – Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the one person per 4sqm rule and can offer classes for up to 20 people. – Sporting facilities including swimming pools can reopen. Schools:

– Schools will re-open with Level 3 COVIDSafe measures in place.

– Schools will re-open with Level 3 COVIDSafe measures in place. Stadiums, theatres and major outdoor recreation facilities:

– Major recreation outdoor facilities including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with one person per 4sqm, capped at 5,000 people.

– Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events.

– Indoor entertainment and information facilities including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries can reopen with one person per 4sqm or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity.

– Major recreation outdoor facilities including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with one person per 4sqm, capped at 5,000 people. – Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events. – Indoor entertainment and information facilities including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries can reopen with one person per 4sqm or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity. Weddings, funerals and places of worship:

– Up to 50 guests can attend weddings, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated.

– Up to 50 guests can attend funerals, with eating and drinking while seated.

– Churches and places of worship to open subject to one person per 4sqm rule, with no singing.

– Up to 50 guests can attend weddings, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated. – Up to 50 guests can attend funerals, with eating and drinking while seated. – Churches and places of worship to open subject to one person per 4sqm rule, with no singing. Travel:

– Caravan parks and camping grounds can open.

– Carpooling will be permitted.

– Caravan parks and camping grounds can open. – Carpooling will be permitted. Masks:

– Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports.

– Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors.

– Children aged under 12 will not need to wear a mask indoors.

The LGA’s staying in lockdown are:

Stay-at-home orders will remain in place in the following LGAs:

– Bathurst

– Bega

– Blayney

– Bogan

– Bourke

– Brewarrina

– Broken Hill

– Cabonne

– Central Coast

– Central Darling

– Cessnock

– Dubbo

– Dungog

– Eurobodalla

– Forbes

– Gilgandra

– Goulburn Mulwarre

– Kiama

– Lake Macquarie

– Lithgow

– Maitland

– Mid-Coast

– Mid-Western

– Muswellbrook

– Narrabri

– Narromine

– Newcastle

– Orange

– Parkes

– Port Stephens

– Queanbeyan-Palerang

– Shellharbour

– Shoalhaven

– Singleton

– Snowy Monaro

– Upper Hunter

– Walgett

– Wingecarribee