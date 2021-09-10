Fire crews keeping an eye on fire at Redhead

Investigations are underway into how a fire at Redhead almost got out of control yesterday afternoon.

It was originally believed a hazard reduction burn had jumped containment lines near Koolaroo Road, but Fire and Rescue NSW now believe another fire may have been deliberately lit seperate from the planned burn.

More than a dozen fire trucks and a water bombing helicopter were called in to tackle the blaze off Seasands Drive.

Crews are watching over the site this morning after managing to contain the blaze early yesterday evening.

The warmer weather forecast for this weekend has prompted fire fighters to warn locals to be extra careful, there is already a High Fire Danger rating in place for Newcastle and the Hunter today.

