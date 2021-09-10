Sydney Arborists Caught in the Hunter Again

Four Sydney arborists have been charged by police after allegedly returning to Lake Macquarie for the second time this month.

Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, police were told a group of six arborists were doorknocking for work across Cardiff.

Four of the men were issued court attendance notices for failing to comply with health orders and for providing false information on travel permits.

It’s also alleged they were part of the group fined for working in the Hunter last week.

Police allege the men were operating under a different business name this time around and had removed all company identification from their vehicles.

All four will face court on November 2nd.

A fifth man has also been issued $6,000 worth of fines for breaching health orders and investigations continue into the sixth man.