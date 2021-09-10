Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 10th September

There were 13 additional cases in the Hunter New England Health District today.

Those additional cases bring the total for the region to 275, 138 of the cases are active.

The COVID-19 cases today are from:

8 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Anna Bay, infectious status under investigation, unlinked, investigations ongoing

– 2 in Fingal Bay, were isolating while infectious, linked to a positive family member

– 1 in Fern Bay, infectious in community, linked to a visitor from Sydney

– 1 in Heatherbrae, was isolating while infectious, linked to Motto Farm

– 1 in Nelson Bay, infectious in community, linked to a positive family member

– 1 in Shoal Bay, was isolating while infectious, linked to a household contac

– 1 in Soldiers Point, infectious in community, unlinked, investigation ongoing

– 3 in Wyee Point, were infectious in community, linked to household contact

– 1 in Murrays Beach, infectious status unknown, unlinked, investigations ongoing

– 1 in Singleton, was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing

8 of the cases are linked. 7 were infectious in the community, with 2 under investigation.

485 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode