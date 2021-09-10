Third Person charged over Lake Macquarie Armed Robberies

A man’s been charged following investigations into a string of armed robberies across Lake Macquarie.

Between June 10th and July 31st, there were five incidents at four different service stations at Cardiff, Edgeworth, Redhead and Warners Bay.

Extensive inquiries led police to a property at Belmont South on Thursday, where they arrested a 30-year-old man.

Detectives allegedly seized several kitchen knives while searching the Thompson Street property.

The man was charged with four counts of robbery armed with offensive weapon and armed with intent commit indictable offence.

Police will allege he was involved in armed robberies which occurred at a service station on Main Road in Cardiff on Thursday 10 June 2021 and Friday 9 July 2021, a service station on Main Road in Edgeworth on Saturday 12 June 2021, a service station on Collier Street in Redhead on Thursday 22 July 2021, and a service station on Warners Bay Road in Warners Bay on Saturday 31 July 2021.

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have already been charged over their alleged roles in the incidents.

They remain before the courts.