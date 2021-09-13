The freedoms from today in NSW for the fully vaxxed

If you’re fully vaxxed in NSW, there’s a new freedom for you from today.

Under the Public Health Order, for those who live outside the Local Government Areas (LGA) of concern, outdoor gatherings of up to five people (including children, all adults must be vaccinated) will be allowed in a person’s LGA or within 5km of home.

Newcastle and the Hunter is included in the new rule.

Anyone 16-years or over must be fully vaccinated to be allowed to attend a gathering of five people.

Everyone must carry proof they are vaccinated and be able to show it to a police officer if asked.