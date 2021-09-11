Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 11th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 10 cases of COVID-19.

The district has now recorded a total 285 cases in the current Delta outbreak of the virus, 145 of those cases are still active.

The cases today are from:

5 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 1 in Fishing Point, was infectious in community, under investigation

– 2 in Marmong Point, were isolating while infectious, linked to household contact

– 1 in Morisset, was isolating while infectious, linked to household contact

– 1 in Wyee Point, was isolating while infectious, linked to household contact

– 1 in Kotara, was infectious in community, linked to a known case

– 1 in New Lambton, was infectious in community, under investigation

– 2 in Newcastle East, both were infectious in community, 1 is linked a household contact and 1 is under investigation

– Fern Bay, was infectious in community, linked to household contact

7 of the cases are linked. 6 were infectious in the community, with 3 under investigation.

538 close contacts are in isolation.