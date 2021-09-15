Man arrested over spate of break-ins near Maitland

Port Stephens-Hunter District officers have successfully arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for a number of break and enter offences.

Police say they have been investigating a spate of break, enter and steal offences over the last couple of months throughout Thornton and Beresfield.

As a part of their investigations, police uncovered an expansive haul of allegedly stolen property on Crown Land hidden on a block behind house in Thornton.

Police identified a 32-year-old man in the Thornton area who they believed was responsible.

Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Mitch Dubojski said the man was hard to find, but eventually was arrested at a Parkside Crescent home in Thornton on September 4th at about 11am.

“I can’t thank the community enough for their assistance in locating this male, he was a clear danger to the community and without the help of the community we’d still be looking for this male,” he said.

“We have been inundated by the community with information about the arrest and also the power tools, a boat and several motorbikes we seized as well and we’re looking for the community’s further help to try and identity the owners of the property.”

“If I can encourage the community to look at the Facebook page [Port Stephens-Hunter Police District] we have identified the property we’re still seeking the owners for,” said Detective Inspector Dubojski.

The 32-year-old was charged with 25 offences including aggravated break and enter, two police pursuits, goods in custody and more.

“Once again, I can’t praise the community enough for their help. I’m certainly not surprised by the help, it’s something we rely on on a daily basis,” said Detective Inspector Dubojski.

“I encourage the community if you have any information that would assist us with any other investigations we have or people we’re trying to locate if you could ring Crime Stoppers or contact us here at the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.”

Image credit: Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Facebook page