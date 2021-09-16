Four LGA’s in the Hunter out of lockdown today

There are four Local Government Area’s that get to escape lockdown today.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro annouced a dozen LGA’s will have their stay-at-home orders lifted from 1pm today.

In the Hunter it includes Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and the Upper Hunter Shire; the other LGA’s in the state are Bega, Blayney, Bogan, Cabonne, Forbes, Narrabri, Parkes, and the Snowy Monaro.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the 12 LGAs which are coming out of lockdown have been deemed low risk and have not recorded any COVID-19 cases for the past 14 days, but will continue to operate under some restrictions to ensure community safety.

“I encourage everyone in those 12 LGAs which are coming out of lockdown to enjoy their freedoms in a responsible and COVIDSafe way and I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you can, so you can continue to enjoy freedoms when NSW reaches the 70 per cent double dose target,” John Barilaro said.

The following freedoms are available to all people in regional LGAs where stay-at-home orders have been lifted:

Gatherings in the home and public spaces:

Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home (not including children 12 and under).

Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings.

Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms:

Hospitality venues can reopen subject to one person per 4sqm inside and one person per 2sqm outside, with standing while drinking permitted outside.

Retail stores can reopen under the one person per 4sqm rule.

Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open with one person per 4sqm, capped at five clients per premises.

Gyms and indoor recreation facilities can open under the one person per 4sqm rule and can offer classes for up to 20 people.

Sporting facilities including swimming pools can reopen.

Schools:

Schools will re-open with Level 3 COVIDSafe measures in place.

Stadiums, theatres and major outdoor recreation facilities:

Major recreation outdoor facilities including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos can reopen with one person per 4sqm, capped at 5,000 people.

Up to 500 people can attend ticketed and seated outdoor events.

Indoor entertainment and information facilities including cinemas, theatres, music halls, museums and galleries can reopen with one person per 4sqm or 75 per cent fixed seated capacity.

Weddings, funerals and places of worship:

Up to 50 guests can attend weddings, with dancing permitted and eating and drinking only while seated.

Up to 50 guests can attend funerals, with eating and drinking while seated.

Churches and places of worship to open subject to one person per 4sqm rule, with no singing.

Travel:

Caravan parks and camping grounds can open.

Carpooling will be permitted.

Masks:

Masks will remain mandatory for all indoor public venues, including public transport, front-of-house hospitality, retail and business premises, on planes and at airports.

Only hospitality staff will be required to wear a mask when outdoors.

Children aged under 12 will not need to wear a mask indoors.

For more information, please visit: www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19