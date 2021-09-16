Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update September 16

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 16 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
The total number for the current Delta outbreak is 367, there are currently 202 active cases.
Cases in the Hunter New England Health District are:
- 6 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 2 in Wangi Wangi
– 1 in Arcadia Vale
– 1 in Charlestown
– 1 in Glendale
– 1 in West Wallsend
- 5 are from Newcastle LGA
– 2 in Mayfield
– 1 in Hamilton South
– 1 in New Lambton
– 1 in Elermore Vale
- 3 are from Cessnock LGA
– 2 in Cliftleigh
– 1 in Greta
- 1 are from Port Stephens LGA
– 1 in Boat Harbour
- 1 is from Gunnedah LGA
– 1 in Gunnedah
- 14 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 2 are in ICU.
- 9 are linked. 7 are under investigation.
- 10 were infectious in the community, 5 were isolating while infectious, 1 is still under investigation.
- 612 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.