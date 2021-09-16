Man Charged over Jesmond Armed Robbery

Police have charged a man following an alleged armed robbery at a Jesmond bottleshop on Wednesday.

About 4:45pm, a man entered the BWS on Blue Gum Road and allegedly used a gun to threaten a shop attendant while demanding cash.

The alleged culprit then stole a sum of cash and four bottles of alcohol before leaving.

The male shop assistant and two other men inside the store were not injured during the incident and alerted police to the theft.

Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 24-year-old man outside a home on nearby Heaton Street.

The man has been charged with several offences related to armed robbery, weapon possession, and failing to comply with COVID-19 directions.

He will face Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.