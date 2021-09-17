Nelson Bay Covid-19 Patient Spotted Socializing Slapped With $10,000 Worth Of Fines

A Nelson Bay man has been caught twice by police out and about after testing positive to Covid-19.

About 11.40am yesterday officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police arrived at the Covid patients home for a compliance check, where they briefly spoke with the 29-year-old and left.

About an hour and a half later though, police were patrolling Nelson Bay when they spotted the same 29 -ear-old walking along a nearby road with another man.

He was handed a $5000 PIN for failing to comply with a self-isolation direction.

But at 3.30pm that same afternoon police were told the man had again left his home.

They returned to the premises and slapped him with a second PIN for the same offence.

A NSW Police spokesperson has confirmed officers have since returned to the man’s home for a further compliance check and found him to be self-isolating.