Medowie Ambulance Station Details Revealed

Medowie is one step closer to having its own Ambulance station after the state government unveiled the future site of the new facility.

NSW Ambulance and Health Infrastructure used demand modelling software to map Triple Zero calls and determine the best location, landing on a site at the corner of Ferodale and Abundance Roads.

The purpose-built facility at 30 Ferodale Road will include internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation for paramedics, administration and office areas as well as ample storage and an internal wash bay.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2022 with further design work and planning approval still in the pipeline.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington welcomed the announcement but says she wants to see additional ambulances and paramedics allocated along with the new facility.

“Our local paramedics are already overstretched trying to meet the needs of our community,” said Ms Washington.

“They desperately need more funded positions to improve local response times.”