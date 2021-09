Police are asking for help to find a teenager missing from Blackalls Park for over three weeks.

16-year-old Dominic Williams hasn’t been seen since the 30th of August and efforts to find him have so far failed.

Dominic is known to frequent the Windale, Gateshead and Charlestown areas and is described as 170 centimetres tall, of a medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.