Roadworks on the New England Highway at East Maitland

There are some changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Maitland for roadworks from next week.

Transport for NSW will have lane closures in place on the highway between East Maitland and Maitland from Sunday 26 September while work is carried out to replace sections of the concrete road surface to provide a stronger, smoother road.

Work will be carried out in sections along the New England Highway, between George Street at East Maitland and Cessnock Road at Maitland, from 7pm to 5am on Sunday to Thursday nights and is expected to be complete by mid-December, depending on the weather.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Image credit: Transport for NSW