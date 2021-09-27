Outdoor public swimming pools open today across the Hunter

Public outdoor swimming pools across the Hunter reopen today.

It’s happening across the state after the NSW Government unveiled the health advice last week the pools could reopen for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Those attending swimming centres will be required to adhere to NSW Government advice, check in, wear masks while not swimming and maintain physical distancing. Pool visitors will be encouraged to swim and go, and all indoor and outdoor areas including grandstands, changerooms and bathrooms will be open and subject to capacity limits based on the 4sqm rule. Community sport, training programs and learn to swim lessons remain suspended.

People will be allowed to gather in groups of five if you’re all fully vaccinated, groups of two if you’re vaccinated.

In Newcastle, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the decision to reopen the city’s swimming centres.

“The importance of exercise can’t be understated during the extended stay at home orders, so I’m pleased that Newcastle’s swimming centres are able to safely reopen to swimmers.”

“As the weather continues to warm up, people have flocked to the city’s beaches and ocean baths, which have remained open throughout the stay at home orders.”

“Reopening outdoor pools will provide more options for swimmers across the entire local government area, not just at the city’s beaches and baths.”

“City of Newcastle has delivered new playgrounds at Mayfield and Wallsend Swimming Centres, as well as a new accessible changeroom area at Mayfield Swimming Centre, in time for reopening.”

The latest NSW Government advice states that from 27 September members of the public can resume swimming at outdoor public pools either within your local government area or within 5km of your home.