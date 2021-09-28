Police arrest man over 2005 death of Singleton toddler

Police have arrested a man over the death of a toddler in Singleton more than 15 years ago.

21-month-old Jordan William Thompson was in the care of his mum Bernice Swales’ partner in Singleton when she went to run some errands on Thursday March 19, 2005.

When she returned home, Jordan was unresponsive. She rushed him across the road to Singleton Base Hospital, but he could not be revived.

Police were told Jordan had been found face down in the bathtub; however, a post-mortem later found high levels of a prescription medication used to treat depression in his system.

State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad detectives established Strike Force Kyeama to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jordan’s death.

A Coronial Inquest commenced in 2008 and resumed in 2015, with Deputy State Coroner Elaine Truscott finding in 2018 that Jordan died because he had been deliberately administered anti-depressant medication.

Following further extensive investigations, and a NSW Government $100,000 reward for information, Strike Force Kyeama detectives arrested a 49-year-old man at a home at Doonside about 5pm yesterday.

He was taken to Blacktown Police Station and charged with manslaughter.

The Singleton man was refused bail and is due to appear at Blacktown Local Court today.

Image credit: NSW Police Force