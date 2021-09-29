backtobusiness in Newcastle and the Hunter

It’s being labelled as “freedom day”, but here in the Hunter October 11 will be #backtobusiness.

The region’s peak business body, Business Hunter, is calling on business owners, their employees and customers and the community to share how they are planning to celebrate the re-opening of their favourite businesses when our state reaches the seventy percent double-vaccination target.

“We’ve seen vaccination numbers growing closer to the state-wide seventy percent target over the past week and are on track to reach the ‘opening up’ milestone quicker than expected,” said Business Hunter CEO, Bob Hawes.

“Business Hunter is keen for our communities to celebrate a return to trade, and in conjunction with Business NSW and other regions across the state, we’ve named reopening day ‘back-to-business day’ because that’s what it will be for thousands of business owners and their employees across our state,” he said.

“The hashtag #backtobusiness has been created, and it would be fantastic to see businesses using this call to action in their social media posts from today, to share with us how they are going to celebrate on the day.”

“Business owners can share what they’ve been missing most, how they will re-connect with their customers.”

“This might be through opening week specials, in-store offers, or simply decorating their stores to build that welcome party atmosphere.”

“We’d also love it if customers began to share how they’ll support their local business when it reopens. Many people are already talking about ‘paying it forward’ so their local business can have some much-needed cashflow,” said Bob Hawes.



“There is a groundswell of support for our local businesses and its in the interests of the entire community to maximise this opportunity has been overwhelming.”

“The #backtobusiness campaign is about celebrating all kinds of businesses but mostly focussed on those that have experienced the decimation caused by the lockdown period – and this campaign will be about showing the gratitude, strength and resilience of the businesses and the community.”

“I expect #backtobusiness day will be a real party atmosphere for the community to step out in a COVIDSafe way to support businesses in their areas. Local councils can dress up their streets and town centres, and the hope is that cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and hotels will be busy.”

“After weeks of uncertainty, we want to see the Hunter come alive again and remind NSW why they have missed our region so much.”