Tragic Drowning on Lake Macquarie after Kayak Capsizes

A man has drowned while trying to save his son after their kayak capsized on Lake Macquarie.

About 5:30pm Friday, emergency services were called to the lake’s shore at Gwandalan on the Central Coast.

The man, aged in his 30s, had been holding the young boy afloat to keep him safe but sadly drowned in the process.

Bystanders dragged the pair to shore but despite their CPR attempts and the best efforts of paramedics, the man could not be revived.

His heroic efforts weren’t in vain, with paramedics confirming the boy was physically uninjured by the ordeal.