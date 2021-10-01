News

John Hunter, Calvary Mater to cease Walk-In Covid Testing

Hunter residents will no longer be able to walk in for a COVID test at Newcastle’s major hospitals from next week.

The John Hunter and Calvary Mater Newcastle will be closing their walk-in testing clinics from Tuesday, October 5th as case numbers climb across the region.

Hunter New England Health says the walk-in clinics pose an additional risk of transmission as cases continue to increase.

Anyone who needs a test is instead urged to visit a drive-through clinic, with HNE Health assuring those without vehicles will be accommodated at those sites.

Testing staff from the hospital clinics will be redistributed to continue with the pandemic response.

