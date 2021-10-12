Elderly couple in hospital with critical injuries after accident at Cessnock

An elderly couple are in hospital with critical injuries after a crash at Cessnock overnight.

Emergency services were called to Wine Country Drive at North Rothbury, north of Cessnock, at about 10:30pm after a Toyota Corolla left the road and rolled.

The 94-year-old male driver and female passenger who is the same age were trapped in the vehicle before being freed a short time later.

The pair were taken to John Hunter Hospital with critical injuries.

Hunter Valley Police District officers, with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit, established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are trying to work out what happened, anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area, is urged to come forward to local police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.