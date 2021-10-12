Search for Lucky Lotto Winner in Newcastle

The search is on for a lucky Newcastle local who is now $4.8 million dollars richer.

The mystery lottery winner was the only person to take the division one prize in Saturday’s Set for Life draw which will see them paid in $20,000 instalments every month for 20 years.

The winning entry isn’t registered, meaning the owner will need to take it upon themselves to check their ticket.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Nina’s IGA, Hamilton and store manager Eleni Kiriakidis said this is the first time they’ve sold a division one winning ticket.

“Hopefully, the winner discovers the news soon. No doubt they will be very excited,”

“We hope they come in to check their ticket here, as we would love to send them a huge congratulations.”

The Lott is urging Hunter residents to check their old tickets, with two other major prizes still unclaimed.

One ticket purchased from Pharmacy 4 Less at Mount Hutton in July has secured a mystery winner one million dollars, while another purchased from Anna Bay Newsagency in June is worth $100,000.