Safety upgrades coming Shortland’s way

Shortland will soon be much safer for locals with upgrade work on the way.

City of Newcastle is starting construction work next month to install a new pedestrian refuge and road cushions to reduce driver speeds on busy Sandgate Road, and the implementation of a 40km/hr High Pedestrian Activity Area.

A new Light Traffic Thoroughfare will also remove heavy vehicle traffic over 10 tonnes, between Wetlands Place and Vale Street.

City of Newcastle is now seeking community feedback on timed parking options for Shortland, to address concerns raised about availability of parking spaces near local businesses.

Ward Four Councillor Jason Dunn said that community feedback has been an important part of developing the Shortland Local Centre project.

“It was great so many people had their say to shape this project earlier this year, and I now encourage the community to provide feedback on the range of options for timed parking in the area,” Councillor Dunn said.

“In earlier consultation we heard concerns about access to parking, particularly on mornings when bins are put out for collection, and the options being presented to the community include a possible solution to this problem.”

Visit newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay to view the proposed options and provide feedback before 8 November.

Image credit: City of Newcastle