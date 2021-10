Pets have spent months in your company 24/7 – with many only knowing life in lockdown. Now as the family heads back to work and school, it’s time to manage your pet’s separation anxiety.

Dr Sam Kovac, owner of Southern Cross Vet in Sydney joins The Afternoon Show to discuss his five-step plan to transition your pet to the new normal.

Listen to the full interview:

Visit Sam Kovac at: Southern Cross Vets