Another death recorded in the Hunter New England Health District from COVID-19

The Hunter New England Health District sadly recorded another death overnight.
In the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 62 new cases take the total number in the current outbreak to 2,355, there are currently 1,049 active cases.
Sadly, a man in his 40s from the Maitland LGA died in Maitland Hospital with COVID-19. He had not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health authorities have conveyed their sincere condolences to his family and friends.
It’s the eleventh death in the current outbreak for the district.
The cases today are from:
- 22 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 3 from Macquarie Hills
– 3 from Mount Hutton
– 2 from Cardiff Heights
– 2 Edgeworth
– 2 from Holmesville
– 2 from Windale
– 2 from Wyee
– 1 from Belmont
– 1 from Carey Bay
– 1 from Charlestown
– 1 from Toronto
– 1 from Warners Bay
– 1 from West Wallsend
- 10 are from Newcastle LGA
– 3 from Hamilton South
– 2 from Wallsend
– 1 from Birmingham Gardens
– 1 from Jesmond
– 1 from Mayfield
– 1 from Newcastle West
– 1 from North Lambton
- 8 are from Cessnock LGA
– 3 from Abermain
– 2 from Cessnock
– 1 from Aberdare
– 1 from Pelaw Main
– 1 from Weston
- 7 are from Maitland LGA
– 2 from Horseshoe Bend
– 2 from Woodberry
– 1 from Gillieston Heights
– 1 from Metford
– 1 from Rutherford
- 5 are from MidCoast LGA
– 4 from Taree
– 1 from Killabakh
- 5 are from Tamworth LGA
– 4 from West Tamworth
– 1 from Tamworth
- 3 is from Port Stephens LGA
– 3 from Raymond Terrace
- 2 is from Singleton LGA
– 1 from Hunterview
– 1 from Singleton
- 24 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 3 are currently in ICU.
- 51 are linked, 8 are unlinked, and 3 are still under investigation.
- 40 were infectious in the community. 23 were isolating while infectious. 3 are still under investigation.