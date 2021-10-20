Another death recorded in the Hunter New England Health District from COVID-19

The Hunter New England Health District sadly recorded another death overnight.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 62 new cases take the total number in the current outbreak to 2,355, there are currently 1,049 active cases.

Sadly, a man in his 40s from the Maitland LGA died in Maitland Hospital with COVID-19. He had not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health authorities have conveyed their sincere condolences to his family and friends.

It’s the eleventh death in the current outbreak for the district.

The cases today are from: