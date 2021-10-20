Heddon Greta road upgrade gets underway

Work to upgrade Main Road at Heddon Greta is now underway, with road users and residents expected to enjoy a safer and more efficient journey by 2022.

The upgrade involves extending the two lanes in each direction on Main Road from Averys Lane to Stanford Street, installing a concrete median from Trenchard Street to Stanford Street, banning right turns in and out of Stanford Street and closing access to and from Averys Lane.

Community consultation last year helped shape plans for the the $6 million project between Stanford and Trenchard streets, with construction expected to finish mid-2022 and will support 60 local jobs.

Following the consultation, the design was revised to provide off-peak parking in front of the local shops. Parking will not be permitted on weekdays from 6.30am to 9.30am and from 3pm to 6pm.

The changes are set to improve traffic flow at the new intersection and safely separate motorists travelling in opposite directions.

Other work activities include installing roadside safety barrier, providing a cycle lane to help cyclists travel safely through intersections, upgrading water mains, and building the final road surface and traffic light posts at the Heddon Street intersection

Construction has started this week, with lane closures and a reduced 40km/h speed limit will be in place during the works.

The work is expected to benefit the existing 24,000 motorists using the road daily, and the predicted growth from residential developments in the surrounding area.