Sixth Arrest over Lake Mac Pub Robberies

A sixth man has been charged over a string of armed robberies at several Lake Macquarie pubs and clubs two years ago.

Strike Force detectives have been investigating eight robberies which occurred between February and May 2019, with five men already arrested over the incidents.

Following inquiries into the alleged armed robbery of a hotel on Lake Road at Argenton, police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man at a home on Hanbury Street, Mayfield.

Detectives seized methylamphetamine, an extendable baton and two mobile phones from the property.

The man’s been charged with robbery, drug supply and possession and possessing a weapon without a permit.

The man was refused bail to face court on Friday.

Four men aged 24, 27, 29 and 36 have already faced court over their involvement, while a 24-year-old man was charged in June and remains before the courts.