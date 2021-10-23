Newcastle gardeners invited to help Spruce Up the Streets

Newcastle Council is offering green-thumbed locals a chance to decorate the city’s streets with road-side gardens.

City of Newcastle will launch the new Street Garden Initiative in December, offering guidance for gardeners on which species to plant and how to position them properly so they don’t impact pedestrians, garbage collection or access to parked vehicles.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said the city’s verges have long been limited to formal street tree plantings and complicated arrangements with footpath, overhead and underground utilities.

“Newcastle is one of only a handful of local government areas across the nation that have tackled this issue to enable our community to assist in greening the city and enhancing our urban forest,” Cr Clausen said.

“City of Newcastle’s new Street Garden Initiative provides gardeners with clear guidance on what can be grown in their verge, how to go about approaching neighbours, and registration requirements before gardening commences.”

The program will begin with a 12-month trial which will help inform a long-term street garden initiative.

Residents who want to be involved in beautifying their local verge will soon be able to apply to Council to take part in the program, which will require registration to ensure the work is done safely.

Keen gardeners are encouraged to keep their eye on council’s website for further information.