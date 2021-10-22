Tender awarded for Cessnock Airport’s $8.8 million upgrade

The tender has been awarded for the $8.8 million worth of upgrade works set to get underway at Cessnock Airport.

Cessnock City Council has awarded the tender for the project and announced work will jet off in early 2022.

In 2019 Council received a more than $6.6 million grant for the project thanks to the Restart NSW Growing Local Economies Fund and Council is contributing the remainder of the funds. There is a time limit on the funding with all works having be be completed by 30 June 2022, in line with the funding deed between Council and Restart NSW.

The airport upgrade includes the widening and resealing of taxiways; provision of aprons and aircraft parking areas, improved fuel area access, runway rehabilitation, water and sewer connections, installation of non-precision GPS approaches for RWY 17/35 and an upgrade to the eastern terminal.

Mayor Councillor Bob Pynsent said he was excited to see this project kick off as it has the potential to create nearly 60 jobs and will be a welcome boost for the economy.

“Our tourism industry has been hit hard in recent times and this project will transform Cessnock Airport into one of the State’s top airports for general aviation and improve the visitor experience.”

“Some people may not know that the airport was gifted to the people of Cessnock in the 1990’s and comes with a wealth of history, from use in the 2nd World War, to having NASA undertake research at this facility. We can now transform this facility and future proof it for our community,” added Cr Pynsent.

The Growing Local Economies Fund is part of the NSW Government’s commitment to the delivery of infrastructure projects which improve the economic growth and productivity of the state under Restart NSW.