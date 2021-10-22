Sports funding for more than 50 groups across Newcastle

Novocastrians love their sport and nearly half a million dollars in grants have been handed out to local clubs this week.

Newcastle City Council is sharing out $450,000 between 59 projects across Newcastle.

Sporting facility upgrades for Alder Park in New Lambton, Empire Park opposite Bar Beach, Cook Park in Shortland and Hamilton Park Tennis Club are among the projects awarded funding.

Councillor Peta Winney-Baartz, who is a member of the City’s Liveable Cities Advisory Committee, said the grant funding is eligible to projects that improve sportsgrounds used by grassroots sporting clubs.

“Novocastrians love their sport, which is why City of Newcastle is committed to assisting local clubs with projects that will benefit the region’s players for years to come,” Cr Winney-Baartz said.

“Grant funding provides clubs the opportunity to enhance the facilities they use on a weekly basis, without impacting upon the cost of playing.”

“The injection of $450,000 of grant funding into the local economy will also assist in the creation of jobs as Newcastle recovers from COVID-19 and the recent lockdown.”

New Lambton Eagles Football Club President Clayton Harrison said that the grant funding secured through City of Newcastle’s Infrastructure Grants Program will be used to enhance spectator experience with new seating at Alder Park.

“We’re grateful for the financial support from City of Newcastle, which will allow our club to install tiered seating at Alder Park in New Lambton,” Clayton Harrison said.

“The seating will not only benefit New Lambton FC spectators throughout the winter season, but also the athletics community which operates from the park during summer.”

Financial support has also been provided to Wallsend Football Club for playing surface improvements at Cook Park, Hamilton Park Tennis Club for electrical upgrades and Merewether District Cricket Club for irrigation upgrades at Empire Park.

The Community Support and Infrastructure Grants assist a wide variety of projects across diverse funding streams including arts, culture and heritage projects, environmental programs and social inclusion initiatives. Façade improvement projects and sustainability initiatives have also been funded through the program.