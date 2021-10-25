Schools closed in the Hunter today after positive COVID cases

Although school are supposed to go back to normal in the Hunter today, three have been closed because of COVID exposures.

The NSW Department of Education has said Thornton Public, Irrawang Public, Mayfield West Public are all closed until further notice for cleaning and contact tracing, after school community members tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and students are asked to self-isolate and follow the NSW Health advice and protocols.

The Hunter New England Health District recorded 53 cases in the last reporting period.

It brings the total for the current outbreak in the health district to 2,622.

There were 17 cases in the Newcastle LGA including another 9 in Hamilton South which appears to be a growing cluster.

Eight cases were recorded in the Lake Macquarie LGA, seven from the Cessnock LGA, seven from Maitland LGA, five from the Port Stephens LGA, four from the Mid Coast, four from the Tamworth LGA and one from Dungog.