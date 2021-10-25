Police charge man for drug and driving offences at Cessnock

Police came across more than they expected when they pulled a car over at Cessnock for a roadside breath test on Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:50pm Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers were conducting roadside breath testing on Aberdare Street when they stopped a Holden Commodore sedan.

Police will allege the driver, who is disqualified from driving, returned a positive drug test result for methylamphetamine (ice).

Officers searched the man’s vehicle and police located and seized almost 100L of different varieties of fertilizer, cannabis plants, cannabis, electrical lighting equipment and powered globes.

The 36-year-old’s vehicle was also inspected by police, revealing several serious safety defects including an aftermarket steering wheel without an airbag, an unsecure vehicle battery and unenclosed air filter.

A red defect label was placed on the Commodore.

The man was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with driving while disqualified, possess prohibited drug, possess prohibited plant and goods in custody.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and appeared in court.