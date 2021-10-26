Feedback Open For The Renaming Of Coon Island

The next step in the controversial renaming of Coon Island is taking place.

The Geographical Names Board (GNB) is encouraging locals to provide feedback on Lake Macquarie City Council’s proposal to rename the island to Pirrita Island and Coon Island Point to Miners Point.

Chair of the GNB Narelle Underwood believes it is important that place names reflect changing community sensitivities.

“Names that could be considered offensive to individuals, or social, ethnic, religious and other groups are unacceptable, and we want to work with the community to address their concerns,” Mrs Underwood said.

The proposal from council to rename comes from concerns about the existing names being offensive.

Council found the island was named after mine worker Herbert Greta Heaney, who lived on the island and was nicknamed “Coon” Heaney.

Inspiration for the new names comes from the local area’s history and native environment.

Pirrita is a local Awabakal word for oysters from the mangrove tree, signifying those growing on the mangrove bushes in the lake.

Miners Point symbolises the mining families who lived on the island between 1915 and 1974.

Details of the proposal can be viewed, and submissions lodged on the GNB’s website.

Submissions close 17 November 2021.